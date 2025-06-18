iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT) Shares Purchased by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT – Free Report) by 7.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 830,085 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 59,677 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned approximately 0.37% of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF worth $32,946,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. 1900 Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 8.6% in the first quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC now owns 188,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,489,000 after buying an additional 14,999 shares during the last quarter. Crane Advisory LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 9.8% in the first quarter. Crane Advisory LLC now owns 215,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,375,000 after buying an additional 19,188 shares during the last quarter. SFM LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF in the first quarter valued at $3,326,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 11.9% in the first quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 136,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,424,000 after buying an additional 14,537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 1,194.2% in the first quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 829,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,911,000 after buying an additional 765,142 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF Stock Performance

IQLT stock opened at $42.22 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.45 and a beta of 0.89. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $35.51 and a 1 year high of $43.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $41.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.93.

iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (IQLT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the World ex USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap stocks in developed countries, outside of the US. The index is selected and weighted for exposure to fundamental quality metrics.

