iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD) Shares Sold by CENTRAL TRUST Co

CENTRAL TRUST Co lowered its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Free Report) by 6.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 42,751 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,987 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $3,492,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 27,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,231,000 after purchasing an additional 4,041 shares during the last quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 33.4% in the 1st quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 67,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,530,000 after purchasing an additional 16,931 shares during the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 140.2% in the 1st quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 16,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,344,000 after purchasing an additional 9,603 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $326,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 12,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $86.60 on Wednesday. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $72.33 and a 52 week high of $90.37. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.77. The firm has a market cap of $9.40 billion, a PE ratio of 17.13 and a beta of 0.86.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 16th will be paid a $1.6311 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 16th. This is a positive change from iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF’s previous dividend of $1.01.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (ESGD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index of developed market international companies that have been selected and weighted for positive environmental, social, and governance characteristics. ESGD was launched on Jun 28, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

