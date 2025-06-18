CENTRAL TRUST Co Buys 2,011 Shares of Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR)

CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR – Free Report) by 3.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 63,430 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,011 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Capital Group Growth ETF were worth $2,172,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. grew its holdings in Capital Group Growth ETF by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. now owns 20,095,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $746,955,000 after acquiring an additional 714,941 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Capital Group Growth ETF by 34.9% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,775,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $623,539,000 after acquiring an additional 4,337,156 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Capital Group Growth ETF by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,359,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,080,000 after acquiring an additional 263,848 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Capital Group Growth ETF by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 10,261,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,429,000 after acquiring an additional 938,655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Capital Group Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $257,888,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:CGGR opened at $38.86 on Wednesday. Capital Group Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $29.23 and a 12 month high of $39.96. The firm has a market cap of $12.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.36 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $36.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.94.

The Capital Group Growth ETF (CGGR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests predominantly in US companies of any market capitalization. The fund seeks to provide capital growth. CGGR was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

