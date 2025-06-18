CENTRAL TRUST Co Sells 3,275 Shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC)

CENTRAL TRUST Co lessened its stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 50,109 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,275 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF were worth $1,798,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Windsor Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. raised its position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 2,811.8% in the 1st quarter. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. now owns 1,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,434 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC raised its position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 2,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $86,000.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF Price Performance

SCHC stock opened at $41.10 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $38.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.61. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $30.84 and a fifty-two week high of $41.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a PE ratio of 15.18 and a beta of 0.95.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF Profile

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE Developed Small Cap ex-US Liquid Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of small capitalization companies in developed countries outside the United States. The Index defines the small capitalization universe as approximately the bottom 10% of the eligible universe with a minimum free float capitalization of $150 million.

