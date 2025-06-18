Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM) Shares Purchased by JP Wealth Management Inc.

JP Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 112,194 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,650 shares during the quarter. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF accounts for about 7.0% of JP Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. JP Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF were worth $21,656,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,323,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,962,081,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170,093 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,653,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,610,735,000 after purchasing an additional 84,709 shares in the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,852,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,021,296,000 after purchasing an additional 37,600 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 46.5% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,261,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,521,000 after buying an additional 717,591 shares during the period. Finally, Meitav Investment House Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. now owns 1,791,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,669,000 after buying an additional 201,737 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF alerts:

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF stock opened at $217.82 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $46.47 billion, a PE ratio of 32.67 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $204.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $207.13. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a 52-week low of $165.72 and a 52-week high of $222.64.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Increases Dividend

About Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 24th were paid a dividend of $0.3176 per share. This is a boost from Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF’s previous dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 24th.

(Free Report)

The Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 index. The fund is passively managed to track a modified-market-cap weighted narrow index of 100 NASDAQ-listed stocks, excluding financials. QQQM was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.