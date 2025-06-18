Financial Partners Group LLC Has $789,000 Position in Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG)

Financial Partners Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 37.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,630 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,751 shares during the period. Financial Partners Group LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $789,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PG. Unique Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 2.9% in the first quarter. Unique Wealth LLC now owns 2,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. lifted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 20.2% during the 1st quarter. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $962,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Planning Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Planning Group LLC now owns 4,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $789,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Finally, First Citizens Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.8% during the first quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp now owns 3,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. 65.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Procter & Gamble Trading Down 1.5%

NYSE PG opened at $158.53 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $371.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.16, a PEG ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 0.43. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $163.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $166.46. Procter & Gamble Company has a 12 month low of $156.58 and a 12 month high of $180.43.

Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.01. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.46% and a return on equity of 32.67%. The company had revenue of $19.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 21st were issued a $1.0568 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 21st. This is a positive change from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. This represents a $4.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.14%.

Insider Activity at Procter & Gamble

In other Procter & Gamble news, insider Moses Victor Javier Aguilar sold 10,520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.67, for a total value of $1,669,208.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,182 shares in the company, valued at $3,995,627.94. The trade was a 29.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jennifer L. Davis sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.38, for a total transaction of $161,380.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 51,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,386,111.70. The trade was a 1.89% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on PG shares. Redburn Partners set a $161.00 target price on Procter & Gamble in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Raymond James Financial dropped their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Erste Group Bank cut shares of Procter & Gamble from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $200.00 to $181.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price target (up previously from $170.00) on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $178.86.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

(Free Report)

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric and Home Care, and Baby, Feminine and Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

