Financial Partners Group LLC Sells 1,066 Shares of Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT)

Financial Partners Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,033 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,066 shares during the period. Lockheed Martin comprises approximately 3.7% of Financial Partners Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Financial Partners Group LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $8,502,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund raised its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 51.7% during the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 9,528 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,630,000 after purchasing an additional 3,247 shares in the last quarter. Aquatic Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,294,000. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in Lockheed Martin by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 51,253 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $24,906,000 after acquiring an additional 5,075 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming raised its position in Lockheed Martin by 93.9% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,113 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $541,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 102,674 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $49,893,000 after acquiring an additional 3,809 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on LMT. Melius Research lowered shares of Lockheed Martin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 24th. Baird R W raised shares of Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Robert W. Baird raised Lockheed Martin from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $540.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Bank of America lowered Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $685.00 to $485.00 in a report on Monday, March 24th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Lockheed Martin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 3rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $541.80.

Lockheed Martin Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE LMT opened at $478.91 on Wednesday. Lockheed Martin Corporation has a 12 month low of $418.88 and a 12 month high of $618.95. The company has a market cap of $112.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.29. The business’s 50 day moving average is $471.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $469.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The aerospace company reported $7.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.34 by $0.94. The business had revenue of $17.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.83 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 104.09%. On average, equities analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Corporation will post 27.15 EPS for the current year.

Lockheed Martin Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd will be given a $3.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $13.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is 57.02%.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

