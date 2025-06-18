Inscription Capital LLC Buys Shares of 8,910 Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Inscription Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 8,910 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $372,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 10,901 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $480,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the period. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 3,584 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the period. Lifeworks Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Lifeworks Advisors LLC now owns 7,286 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV now owns 10,027 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $442,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 4,849 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VWO opened at $48.28 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.42. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $39.53 and a fifty-two week high of $49.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.56 billion, a PE ratio of 14.80 and a beta of 0.58.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

