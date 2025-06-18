Inscription Capital LLC Makes New Investment in Fidelity Momentum Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDMO)

Inscription Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity Momentum Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDMO – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 6,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $399,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity Momentum Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in Fidelity Momentum Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its position in Fidelity Momentum Factor ETF by 130.2% during the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 2,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 1,552 shares during the period. Kestra Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity Momentum Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $155,000. Finally, Capital Investment Counsel Inc bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity Momentum Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $164,000.

Fidelity Momentum Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of FDMO opened at $72.82 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $68.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.33. Fidelity Momentum Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $55.41 and a fifty-two week high of $74.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $469.69 million, a PE ratio of 27.24 and a beta of 1.02.

Fidelity Momentum Factor ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity Momentum Factor ETF (FDMO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Fidelity U.S. Momentum Factor index. The fund tracks an index large-cap US stocks selected for positive momentum signals. FDMO was launched on Sep 12, 2016 and is managed by Fidelity.

