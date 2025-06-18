Vicus Capital Has $408,000 Stock Holdings in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FUTY)

Vicus Capital lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FUTY – Free Report) by 25.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,001 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,645 shares during the period. Vicus Capital’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF were worth $408,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF in the first quarter valued at $265,000. Ballew Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc now owns 7,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205 shares in the last quarter. Axecap Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $699,000. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $188,000. Finally, Tounjian Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $609,000.

Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF Stock Performance

FUTY stock opened at $51.89 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.62. The company has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.47 and a beta of 0.60. Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.62 and a fifty-two week high of $53.65.

About Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF

The Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (FUTY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Utilities 25\u002F50 index. The fund tracks the MSCI US IMI Utilities 25\u002F50 Index, a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the US utilities sector. FUTY was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

