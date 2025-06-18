Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ:CRDO) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ:CRDO – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $80.09.
Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Credo Technology Group and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Credo Technology Group in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Credo Technology Group from $90.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. TD Cowen upped their target price on Credo Technology Group from $50.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on Credo Technology Group from $83.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th.
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CRDO. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Credo Technology Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $117,242,000. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in shares of Credo Technology Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $52,636,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Credo Technology Group by 299.9% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,740,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,011,000 after purchasing an additional 1,305,594 shares during the period. Polar Capital Holdings Plc boosted its stake in shares of Credo Technology Group by 382.1% in the fourth quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 1,451,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,527,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150,084 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Credo Technology Group by 441.6% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 975,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,594,000 after purchasing an additional 795,751 shares during the period. 80.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
NASDAQ:CRDO opened at $79.71 on Friday. Credo Technology Group has a 12 month low of $22.50 and a 12 month high of $86.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $55.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.79. The firm has a market cap of $13.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 295.22 and a beta of 2.42.
Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.08. Credo Technology Group had a return on equity of 9.15% and a net margin of 11.95%. The firm had revenue of $170.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.59 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 179.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Credo Technology Group will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.
Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivity Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivity solutions for optical and electrical Ethernet applications in the United States, Taiwan, Mainland China, Hong Kong, and internationally. Its products include HiWire active electrical cables, optical digital signal processors, low-power line card PHY, serializer/deserializer (SerDes) chiplets, and SerDes IP, as well as integrated circuits, active electrical cables.
