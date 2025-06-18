Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) Shares Sold by Grimes & Company Inc.

Grimes & Company Inc. reduced its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) by 4.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,261 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,335 shares during the period. Grimes & Company Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,576,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SCHA. TD Capital Management LLC raised its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 100.4% in the fourth quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 958 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 551.4% during the 4th quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 816 shares in the last quarter. Accredited Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Main Street Group LTD grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 101.6% in the 4th quarter. Main Street Group LTD now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Putney Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

SCHA stock opened at $24.52 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $16.83 billion, a PE ratio of 17.26 and a beta of 1.13. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $20.04 and a 12 month high of $28.57. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.86.

About Schwab US Small-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

