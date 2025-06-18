Head-To-Head Analysis: Acadian Asset Management (NYSE:AAMI) vs. B. Riley Financial (NASDAQ:RILY)

Acadian Asset Management (NYSE:AAMI – Get Free Report) and B. Riley Financial (NASDAQ:RILY – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, risk and profitability.

Risk & Volatility

Acadian Asset Management has a beta of 1.36, meaning that its share price is 36% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, B. Riley Financial has a beta of 1.46, meaning that its share price is 46% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

98.7% of Acadian Asset Management shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.2% of B. Riley Financial shares are held by institutional investors. 26.0% of Acadian Asset Management shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 32.9% of B. Riley Financial shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Acadian Asset Management 17.41% 299.86% 17.61% B. Riley Financial -80.52% -3,036.77% -16.58%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Acadian Asset Management and B. Riley Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Acadian Asset Management and B. Riley Financial”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Acadian Asset Management $505.60 million 2.22 $85.00 million $2.41 13.01 B. Riley Financial $1.65 billion 0.05 -$99.91 million ($27.77) -0.10

Acadian Asset Management has higher earnings, but lower revenue than B. Riley Financial. B. Riley Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Acadian Asset Management, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Acadian Asset Management and B. Riley Financial, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Acadian Asset Management 0 3 0 0 2.00 B. Riley Financial 0 0 0 0 0.00

Acadian Asset Management currently has a consensus target price of $25.67, suggesting a potential downside of 18.15%. Given Acadian Asset Management’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Acadian Asset Management is more favorable than B. Riley Financial.

Summary

Acadian Asset Management beats B. Riley Financial on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Acadian Asset Management

Acadian Asset Management Inc. is a publically owned asset management holding company. The firm provides its services to individuals and institutions. It manages separate client focused portfolios through its subsidiaries. The firm also launches equity mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity, fixed income, and alternative investment markets through its subsidiaries. The firm was founded in 1980 is based Boston, Massachusetts. It was formally known as BrightSphere Investment Group plc. BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. was formed in 1980 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

About B. Riley Financial

B. Riley Financial, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides financial services to corporate, institutional, and high net worth clients in North America, Australia, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. The company operates through six segments: Capital Markets, Wealth Management, Financial Consulting, Auction and Liquidation, Communications, and Consumer. The Capital Markets segments offers investment banking, equity research, institutional sales and trading, securities lending, fund and asset management, direct lending, venture capital, proprietary trading, and investment services; merger and acquisition, restructuring advisory, and recapitalization services; public and private equity offerings; and debt financing solutions. This segment also trades in equity securities. The Wealth Management segment provides wealth management and tax services. The Financial Consulting segment offers bankruptcy restructuring and turnaround management, forensic accounting and litigation support, valuation and appraisal, and real estate services. The Auction and Liquidation Segment provides auction and liquidation services. The Communications segment offers dial-up, mobile broadband and digital subscriber line services under the NetZero and Juno brands; cloud communication services; VoIP cloud-based technology and communication devices and subscription services through magicJack; and mobile phone voice, text, and data services and devices through Marconi Wireless. The Consumer segment sells laptop and computer accessories. The company was formerly known as Great American Group, Inc. and changed its name to B. Riley Financial, Inc. in November 2014. B. Riley Financial, Inc. was founded in 1973 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

