Heidmar Maritime (NASDAQ:HMR) Upgraded at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Heidmar Maritime (NASDAQ:HMR – Free Report) to a hold rating in a research note released on Sunday morning.

Heidmar Maritime Trading Down 1.3%

HMR stock opened at $1.52 on Friday. Heidmar Maritime has a 12-month low of $1.45 and a 12-month high of $10.04.

Get Heidmar Maritime alerts:

Heidmar Maritime (NASDAQ:HMR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 10th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.84 million during the quarter.

Heidmar Maritime Company Profile

Heidmar Maritime Holdings Corp. provides commercial and pool management services to the dry bulk, crude oil, and refined petroleum product tanker markets worldwide. It offers tanker pool and commercial management, dry bulk pool and commercial management, and fuel services. The company also operates a platform to invest in tanker or drybulk vessels offering a range of customized services for the investor, as well as engages in the sale and purchase of second-hand vessels and newbuilds in the tanker and drybulk sectors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Heidmar Maritime Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heidmar Maritime and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.