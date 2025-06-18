Short Interest in iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF (NASDAQ:WOOD) Declines By 36.7%

iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF (NASDAQ:WOOD – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,600 shares, a decline of 36.7% from the May 15th total of 12,000 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 11,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Institutional Trading of iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WOOD. Transce3nd LLC purchased a new position in iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. LRI Investments LLC increased its holdings in iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF by 74.6% in the 1st quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF by 10,636.0% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 2,659 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $222,000.

Get iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF alerts:

iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF Trading Down 1.7%

iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF stock opened at $71.83 on Wednesday. iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF has a 12-month low of $66.25 and a 12-month high of $86.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $198.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.66 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $73.19 and a 200 day moving average of $76.09.

iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF Increases Dividend

iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 16th will be given a $0.749 dividend. This is a positive change from iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF’s previous dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 16th.

(Get Free Report)

iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Timber & Forestry Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global Timber & Forestry Index (the Index). The Index consists of approximately 25 publicly-traded companies engaged in the ownership, management or upstream supply chain of forests and timberlands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.