Upstream Bio (NASDAQ:UPB) and Silo Pharma (NASDAQ:SILO) Head to Head Review

Silo Pharma and Upstream Bio are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Silo Pharma and Upstream Bio”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Silo Pharma $70,000.00 38.66 -$4.39 million ($1.17) -0.52 Upstream Bio $2.37 million 234.00 -$62.81 million N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

Silo Pharma has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Upstream Bio.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Silo Pharma and Upstream Bio, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Silo Pharma 0 0 0 0 0.00 Upstream Bio 0 0 4 0 3.00

Upstream Bio has a consensus price target of $56.50, suggesting a potential upside of 448.01%. Given Upstream Bio’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Upstream Bio is more favorable than Silo Pharma.

Profitability

This table compares Silo Pharma and Upstream Bio’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Silo Pharma -6,420.83% -84.88% -61.81% Upstream Bio N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

5.6% of Silo Pharma shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.4% of Silo Pharma shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 13.6% of Upstream Bio shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Upstream Bio beats Silo Pharma on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Silo Pharma

Silo Pharma Inc. operates as a developmental stage biopharmaceutical company. The company is developing therapeutics that address underserved conditions, including stress-induced psychiatric disorders, chronic pain conditions, and central nervous system (CNS) diseases. It focuses on developing traditional therapies and psychedelic treatments in formulations and drug delivery systems. The company’s lead program, SPC-15, is an intranasal treatment targeting PTSD and stress-induced anxiety disorders. It is also developing SP-26, a time-release ketamine-loaded implant for fibromyalgia and chronic pain relief. In addition, the company’s two preclinical programs comprise SPC-14, an intranasal compound for the treatment of Alzheimer’s disease, and SPU-16, a CNS-homing peptide targeting multiple sclerosis (MS). The company’s research and development programs are conducted through collaborations with Columbia University and the University of Maryland, Baltimore. The company was formerly known as Uppercut Brands, Inc. and changed its name to Silo Pharma, Inc. in September 2020. Silo Pharma, Inc. was incorporated in 2010 and is based in Sarasota, Florida.

About Upstream Bio

Upstream Bio, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops treatments for inflammatory diseases that focuses on severe respiratory disorders. It develops verekitug, a monoclonal antibody that targets and inhibits the thymic stromal lymphopoietin receptor. The company also develops therapies to treat severe asthma, chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps, and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease. Upstream Bio, Inc. was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Waltham, Massachusetts.

