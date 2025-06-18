Head to Head Survey: StandardAero (NYSE:SARO) and Heico (NYSE:HEI.A)

Heico (NYSE:HEI.A – Get Free Report) and StandardAero (NYSE:SARO – Get Free Report) are both large-cap aerospace companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership and risk.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

59.0% of Heico shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.8% of Heico shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Get Heico alerts:

Profitability

This table compares Heico and StandardAero’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Heico 14.54% 15.88% 7.76% StandardAero N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Heico $3.86 billion 8.62 $514.11 million $4.28 55.86 StandardAero $5.24 billion 1.93 $10.97 million N/A N/A

This table compares Heico and StandardAero”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Heico has higher earnings, but lower revenue than StandardAero.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Heico and StandardAero, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Heico 0 1 0 0 2.00 StandardAero 0 3 6 1 2.80

StandardAero has a consensus target price of $35.11, suggesting a potential upside of 16.18%. Given StandardAero’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe StandardAero is more favorable than Heico.

Summary

Heico beats StandardAero on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Heico

(Get Free Report)

HEICO Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Flight Support Group segment provides jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts; thermal insulation blankets and parts; renewable/reusable insulation systems; and specialty components. This segment also distributes hydraulic, pneumatic, structural, interconnect, mechanical, and electro-mechanical components for the commercial, regional, and general aviation markets; and offers repair and overhaul services for jet engine and aircraft component parts, avionics, instruments, composites, and flight surfaces of commercial aircraft, as well as for avionics and navigation systems, subcomponents, and other instruments utilized on military aircraft. Its Electronic Technologies Group segment provides electro-optical infrared simulation and test equipment; electro-optical laser products; electro-optical, microwave, and other power equipment; electromagnetic and radio interference shielding and suppression filters; high-speed interface products; high voltage interconnection devices; high voltage advanced power electronics; power conversion products; and underwater locator beacons and emergency locator transmission beacons. This segment also offers traveling wave tube amplifiers and microwave power modules; three-dimensional microelectronic and stacked memory products; harsh environment connectivity products and custom molded cable assemblies; radio frequency and microwave amplifiers, transmitters, and receivers; communications and electronic intercept receivers and tuners; self-sealing auxiliary fuel systems; active antenna systems; and nuclear radiation detectors. The company serves customers primarily in the aviation, defense, space, medical, telecommunications, and electronics industries. HEICO Corporation was founded in 1957 and is headquartered in Hollywood, Florida.

About StandardAero

(Get Free Report)

StandardAero, Inc. provides aerospace engine aftermarket services for fixed and rotary wing aircraft in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Rest of Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Engine Services and Component Repair Services. The Engine Services segment provides a suite of aftermarket services, including maintenance, repair and overhaul, on-wing and field service support, asset management, and engineering and related solutions to customers in the commercial aerospace, military and helicopter, and business aviation end markets. The Component Repair Services segment offers engine component and accessory repairs to the commercial aerospace, military and helicopter, land and marine, and oil and gas end markets. The company was founded in 1911 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona.

Receive News & Ratings for Heico Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heico and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.