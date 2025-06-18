Pearson (NYSE:PSO) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Pearson (NYSE:PSO – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Sunday.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. National Bankshares set a $18.00 price target on shares of Pearson in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Pearson in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Get Pearson alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Pearson

Pearson Stock Down 1.7%

Institutional Trading of Pearson

Shares of Pearson stock opened at $14.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.73 and a 200 day moving average of $16.06. The firm has a market cap of $9.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.31, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.60. Pearson has a 1 year low of $12.11 and a 1 year high of $17.90.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. TD Private Client Wealth LLC increased its stake in Pearson by 1,798.8% during the 1st quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 1,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,547 shares in the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Pearson during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Brooklyn Investment Group increased its stake in Pearson by 308.3% during the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 2,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,779 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Pearson by 228.0% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 4,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 2,811 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its stake in Pearson by 43.6% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,256 shares in the last quarter. 2.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Pearson

(Get Free Report)

Pearson plc offers educational courseware, assessments, and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, other European countries, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Assessment & Qualifications, Virtual Learning, English Language Learning, Workforce Skills, and Higher Education.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Pearson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pearson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.