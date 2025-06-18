ChinaCache International (OTCMKTS:CCIHY) and Life360 (NASDAQ:LIF) Head-To-Head Contrast

ChinaCache International (OTCMKTS:CCIHY – Get Free Report) and Life360 (NASDAQ:LIF – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares ChinaCache International and Life360″s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ChinaCache International $131.95 million 0.01 -$7.42 million N/A N/A Life360 $371.48 million 12.82 -$4.55 million $0.09 691.33

Analyst Recommendations

Life360 has higher revenue and earnings than ChinaCache International.

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for ChinaCache International and Life360, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ChinaCache International 0 0 0 0 0.00 Life360 0 0 6 0 3.00

Life360 has a consensus price target of $58.67, indicating a potential downside of 5.71%. Given Life360’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Life360 is more favorable than ChinaCache International.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

20.0% of Life360 shares are owned by institutional investors. 13.7% of ChinaCache International shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares ChinaCache International and Life360’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ChinaCache International N/A N/A N/A Life360 2.42% 4.05% 3.28%

Summary

Life360 beats ChinaCache International on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ChinaCache International

ChinaCache International Holdings Ltd., an investment holding company, provides content and application delivery services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers a portfolio of services and solutions to businesses, government agencies, and other enterprises to enhance the reliability and scalability of their online services and applications. Its services include Web page content, file transfer, and rich media streaming services; and guaranteed application services for Websites that have various features, such as online booking and ordering, real-time stock quotes, and online surveys. It also provides managed Internet data services for content and application delivery, and network infrastructure and security; content bridging services for mobile telecommunications carriers; Internet exchange and data center services; and mobile Internet solutions. In addition, the company offers various value-added services, such as geo-content acceleration service, performance evaluation modules, scalable service routing service, link anti-hijack service, user behavior analysis service, Website performance evaluation service, all-around application acceleration solution, and cloud extension solution. Further, the company provides technical consultation services; and leases mechanical equipment. Additionally, it engages in computer hardware and technology development; and real estate management businesses. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

About Life360

Life360 Inc. is a family connection and safety company. Its business category includes mobile app and Tile tracking devices with a range of services, including location sharing, safe driver reports and crash detection with emergency dispatch. Life360 Inc. is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

