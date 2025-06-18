National Bank Financial Predicts RCI FY2025 Earnings

Rogers Communication, Inc. (NYSE:RCI – Free Report) (TSE:RCI.B) – Analysts at National Bank Financial upped their FY2025 earnings estimates for shares of Rogers Communication in a note issued to investors on Thursday, June 12th. National Bank Financial analyst A. Shine now expects that the Wireless communications provider will earn $3.43 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $3.41. The consensus estimate for Rogers Communication’s current full-year earnings is $3.57 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Rogers Communication’s FY2026 earnings at $3.56 EPS.

Rogers Communication (NYSE:RCI – Get Free Report) (TSE:RCI.B) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.02). Rogers Communication had a return on equity of 25.28% and a net margin of 8.53%. The business had revenue of $3.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.96 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.99 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Rogers Communication from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Rogers Communication from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.00.

Shares of RCI stock opened at $27.42 on Monday. Rogers Communication has a 1 year low of $23.18 and a 1 year high of $41.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.70 billion, a PE ratio of 11.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.97, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Rogers Communication by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,194 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury lifted its holdings in shares of Rogers Communication by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury now owns 218,308 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $6,708,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Rogers Communication by 95.1% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,526 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 744 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Rogers Communication by 885.4% during the first quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 946 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC raised its position in Rogers Communication by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 5,795 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 930 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.49% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, June 9th will be issued a $0.3611 dividend. This is an increase from Rogers Communication’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.27%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 9th. Rogers Communication’s payout ratio is presently 62.66%.

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device financing, device protection, global voice and data roaming, wireless home phone, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device shipping and express pickup services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands.

