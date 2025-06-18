Q2 EPS Estimate for Marvell Technology Lifted by Analyst

Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research upped their Q2 2026 earnings estimates for Marvell Technology in a report issued on Wednesday, June 11th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the semiconductor company will post earnings of $0.51 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.46. The consensus estimate for Marvell Technology’s current full-year earnings is $0.91 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Marvell Technology’s Q3 2026 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.61 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $2.16 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $0.67 EPS, Q4 2027 earnings at $0.77 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $2.78 EPS.
Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Friday, May 30th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. Susquehanna lowered their target price on Marvell Technology from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 27th. Bank of America dropped their price target on Marvell Technology from $120.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective (down from $95.00) on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Friday, May 30th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.73.
Marvell Technology Stock Down 0.6%
NASDAQ:MRVL opened at $69.99 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $60.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -122.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.76. Marvell Technology has a twelve month low of $47.09 and a twelve month high of $127.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.87.
Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.01. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 8.42% and a negative net margin of 7.56%. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.3% on a year-over-year basis.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Marvell Technology
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Centricity Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Marvell Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 236.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 343 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sierra Ocean LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marvell Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.51% of the company’s stock.
Insider Activity
In related news, EVP Mark Casper sold 12,460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $685,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Panteha Dixon sold 1,239 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.01, for a total value of $80,547.39. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 30,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,005,883.55. This represents a 3.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 27,394 shares of company stock valued at $1,656,076. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Marvell Technology Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 11th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 11th. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently -42.11%.
About Marvell Technology
Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops and scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.
