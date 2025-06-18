Critical Contrast: Amacore Group (OTCMKTS:ACGI) and First Advantage (NYSE:FA)

Amacore Group (OTCMKTS:ACGI – Get Free Report) and First Advantage (NYSE:FA – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, risk and analyst recommendations.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

94.9% of First Advantage shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.3% of First Advantage shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Amacore Group and First Advantage”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Amacore Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A First Advantage $1.05 billion 2.91 $37.29 million ($0.91) -19.27

First Advantage has higher revenue and earnings than Amacore Group.

Profitability

This table compares Amacore Group and First Advantage’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Amacore Group N/A N/A N/A First Advantage 0.65% 13.16% 7.33%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Amacore Group and First Advantage, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Amacore Group 0 0 0 0 0.00 First Advantage 0 5 3 0 2.38

First Advantage has a consensus target price of $66.00, suggesting a potential upside of 276.28%. Given First Advantage’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe First Advantage is more favorable than Amacore Group.

Summary

First Advantage beats Amacore Group on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Amacore Group

The Amacore Group, Inc. provides and markets healthcare-related membership products for individuals and families. Its products include limited and major medical insurance programs, supplemental medical insurance, and discount dental and vision programs. The company also provides and markets lifestyle membership programs, including insurance discounts, discount benefit savings, ID theft, legal counsel, credit management, automotive warranties, employment protection, and a host of others. The company serves insurance carriers, financial institutions, affiliate marketers, direct marketers, insurance agents, and fortune 500 companies. It distributes its products and services through various distribution methods, such as its agent network, inbound call center, in-house sales representatives, network marketing, and affinity marketing partners, as well as through third-party direct response marketers. The Amacore Group, Inc. was formerly known as Eye Care International Inc. and changed its name to The Amacore Group, Inc. in April 2005. The company was founded in 1993 and is based in Maitland, Florida.

About First Advantage

First Advantage Corporation provides employment background screening, identity, and verification solutions worldwide. It offers pre-onboarding products and solutions, such as criminal background checks, drug/health screening, extended workforce screening, FBI channeling, identity checks and biometric fraud mitigation tools, education/work history verification, driver records and compliance, healthcare credentials, executive screening, and other screening products. The company also provides post-onboarding solutions, including criminal records monitoring, healthcare sanctions, motor vehicle records, social media screening, and global sanctions and licenses; and other products comprising fleet/vehicle compliance, hiring tax credits and incentives, resident/tenant screening, and investigative research. Its products and solutions are used by personnel in recruiting, human resources, risk, compliance, vendor management, safety, and/or security in global enterprises, mid-sized, and small companies. The company was formerly known as Fastball Intermediate, Inc. and changed its name to First Advantage Corporation in March 2021. First Advantage Corporation was founded in 2002 and is based in Atlanta, Georgia.

