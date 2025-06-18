TIM (NYSE:TIMB) Cut to Buy at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen cut shares of TIM (NYSE:TIMB – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Sunday.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays set a $17.50 price target on shares of TIM in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of TIM from $15.30 to $16.90 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.33.

TIM Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:TIMB opened at $19.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $16.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.76. TIM has a fifty-two week low of $11.32 and a fifty-two week high of $19.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.60.

TIM (NYSE:TIMB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.03. TIM had a net margin of 13.30% and a return on equity of 13.17%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.38 billion. As a group, analysts predict that TIM will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TIM Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 23rd will be paid a $0.1086 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 7.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 23rd. TIM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.80%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TIM

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of TIM by 1,005.0% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 2,211 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of TIM by 119.3% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,647 shares during the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of TIM during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of TIM by 30,036.4% during the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 3,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 3,304 shares during the period. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TIM during the 1st quarter worth approximately $64,000.

TIM Company Profile

TIM SA, a telecommunications company, provides mobile voice, data, and broadband services in Brazil. The company offers in mobile, landline, long-distance, and data transmission services. It also offers fixed ultra-broadband, fixed ultraband broadband, and digital content services. The company serves individuals and corporates, as well as small, medium, and large companies.

