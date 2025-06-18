Analyzing Kayne Anderson BDC (KBDC) and Its Competitors

Kayne Anderson BDC (NYSE:KBDC – Get Free Report) is one of 32 publicly-traded companies in the “FIN – SBIC&COMMRL” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Kayne Anderson BDC to similar businesses based on the strength of its dividends, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Kayne Anderson BDC and its rivals revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Kayne Anderson BDC $213.11 million $131.94 million 8.68 Kayne Anderson BDC Competitors $306.47 million $121.82 million 7.17

Kayne Anderson BDC’s rivals have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Kayne Anderson BDC. Kayne Anderson BDC is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kayne Anderson BDC 56.97% 11.36% 6.51% Kayne Anderson BDC Competitors 29.58% 11.06% 4.69%

Dividends

This table compares Kayne Anderson BDC and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Kayne Anderson BDC pays an annual dividend of $1.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 10.2%. Kayne Anderson BDC pays out 88.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. As a group, “FIN – SBIC&COMMRL” companies pay a dividend yield of 10.2% and pay out 118.7% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. Kayne Anderson BDC is clearly a better dividend stock than its rivals, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Kayne Anderson BDC and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kayne Anderson BDC 0 2 2 0 2.50 Kayne Anderson BDC Competitors 183 1041 1018 16 2.38

Kayne Anderson BDC presently has a consensus price target of $16.38, suggesting a potential upside of 4.83%. As a group, “FIN – SBIC&COMMRL” companies have a potential upside of 5.16%. Given Kayne Anderson BDC’s rivals higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Kayne Anderson BDC has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

25.5% of shares of all “FIN – SBIC&COMMRL” companies are held by institutional investors. 3.2% of Kayne Anderson BDC shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.6% of shares of all “FIN – SBIC&COMMRL” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Kayne Anderson BDC beats its rivals on 9 of the 14 factors compared.

About Kayne Anderson BDC

Kayne Anderson BDC Inc. is a business development company which invests primarily in first lien senior secured loans, with a secondary focus on unitranche and split-lien loans to middle market companies. Kayne Anderson BDC Inc. is based in CHICAGO.

