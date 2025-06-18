What is Zacks Research’s Estimate for STERIS Q3 Earnings?

STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research upped their Q3 2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of STERIS in a report issued on Thursday, June 12th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the medical equipment provider will post earnings of $2.65 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $2.53. The consensus estimate for STERIS’s current full-year earnings is $9.08 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for STERIS’s Q4 2026 earnings at $2.86 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $10.36 EPS, Q4 2027 earnings at $2.78 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $12.38 EPS.

STERIS (NYSE:STE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 14th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.15. STERIS had a net margin of 11.26% and a return on equity of 14.21%. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on STE. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of STERIS in a report on Monday, April 7th. Citigroup restated an “outperform” rating on shares of STERIS in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Wall Street Zen raised STERIS from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of STERIS in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of STERIS in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $263.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, STERIS currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $263.83.

STERIS Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE STE opened at $237.06 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $233.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $223.01. STERIS has a 52-week low of $200.98 and a 52-week high of $252.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.24 and a beta of 0.94.

STERIS Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 10th. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.77%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Cary L. Majors sold 12,828 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.08, for a total value of $3,208,026.24. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,843,909.76. This represents a 53.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Daniel A. Carestio sold 17,626 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.56, for a total transaction of $4,275,362.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 51,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,463,945.60. This represents a 25.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On STERIS

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Park Edge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of STERIS by 1.0% in the first quarter. Park Edge Advisors LLC now owns 4,709 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,067,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI raised its holdings in STERIS by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 975 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in STERIS by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,611 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in STERIS by 16.5% during the first quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 395 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in STERIS by 1.0% during the first quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 6,280 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,423,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.69% of the company’s stock.

About STERIS

STERIS plc provides infection prevention products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; endoscopy accessories, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

