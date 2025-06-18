Zacks Research Issues Pessimistic Forecast for CNP Earnings

CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research dropped their Q2 2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for CenterPoint Energy in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, June 11th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the utilities provider will post earnings of $0.44 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.45. The consensus estimate for CenterPoint Energy’s current full-year earnings is $1.75 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for CenterPoint Energy’s Q1 2027 earnings at $0.60 EPS.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.02). CenterPoint Energy had a return on equity of 9.74% and a net margin of 10.80%. The business had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Argus raised shares of CenterPoint Energy to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 4th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 17th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Scotiabank reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 target price (up from $35.00) on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a research report on Friday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.04.

CenterPoint Energy Trading Down 0.7%

Shares of CenterPoint Energy stock opened at $35.72 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.59. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.70. CenterPoint Energy has a 12-month low of $25.41 and a 12-month high of $39.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86.

Institutional Trading of CenterPoint Energy

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CNP. Curat Global LLC purchased a new stake in CenterPoint Energy in the first quarter worth about $25,000. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. J.Safra Asset Management Corp bought a new position in CenterPoint Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its position in CenterPoint Energy by 657.1% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 901 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 782 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

CenterPoint Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 15th. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.06%.

CenterPoint Energy Company Profile

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Electric and Natural Gas. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as optimizes assets in the wholesale power market.

