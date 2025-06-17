American Express (NYSE:AXP) Stake Raised by Chicago Capital LLC

Chicago Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,643 shares of the payment services company’s stock after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. Chicago Capital LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $3,671,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AXP. Boston Financial Mangement LLC raised its stake in shares of American Express by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 4,007 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,189,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC increased its stake in American Express by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 2,449 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $727,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its position in shares of American Express by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,510 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $448,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Express by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 1,317 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $391,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, Arista Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Express by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Arista Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,275 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $675,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. 84.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE AXP opened at $294.17 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $206.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $280.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $288.76. American Express has a 52-week low of $220.43 and a 52-week high of $326.28.

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The payment services company reported $3.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.47 by $0.17. American Express had a net margin of 15.36% and a return on equity of 32.65%. The company had revenue of $16.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.33 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that American Express will post 15.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AXP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their target price on American Express from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Baird R W raised American Express from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 14th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of American Express from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $265.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 14th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of American Express from $315.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of American Express in a research note on Monday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, American Express presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $296.05.

In other American Express news, insider Glenda G. Mcneal sold 3,019 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.66, for a total value of $799,008.54. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,889,822.54. The trade was a 21.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Howard Grosfield sold 9,450 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.50, for a total transaction of $2,603,475.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,590,251. This trade represents a 50.13% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

