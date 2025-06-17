Medical Stocks To Add to Your Watchlist – June 17th

UnitedHealth Group, Hims & Hers Health, Eli Lilly and Company, CERo Therapeutics, Verve Therapeutics, Walmart, and Thermo Fisher Scientific are the seven Medical stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Medical stocks are shares of publicly traded companies involved in healthcare, including pharmaceuticals, biotechnology, medical devices and diagnostics, and healthcare service providers. They represent ownership in firms that research, develop, manufacture or distribute medical products and services. Investors often monitor medical stocks for growth potential tied to innovation, regulatory approvals and broader industry trends. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Medical stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

UnitedHealth Group (UNH)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

Shares of UnitedHealth Group stock traded up $0.69 on Tuesday, reaching $308.35. 5,467,812 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,017,853. The firm has a market cap of $279.72 billion, a PE ratio of 19.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.83. UnitedHealth Group has a one year low of $248.88 and a one year high of $630.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $381.74 and its 200-day moving average is $470.20.

Read Our Latest Research Report on UNH

Hims & Hers Health (HIMS)

Hims & Hers Health, Inc. operates a telehealth consultation platform. It connects consumers to healthcare professionals, enabling them to access medical care for mental health, sexual health, dermatology and primary care. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Shares of Hims & Hers Health stock traded down $1.55 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $58.23. The company had a trading volume of 21,152,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,243,677. The firm has a market cap of $13.03 billion, a PE ratio of 132.58 and a beta of 2.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $45.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.46. Hims & Hers Health has a fifty-two week low of $13.47 and a fifty-two week high of $72.98.

Read Our Latest Research Report on HIMS

Eli Lilly and Company (LLY)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

LLY traded down $12.37 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $795.22. 1,471,635 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,646,526. The stock has a market cap of $753.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.91, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.40. Eli Lilly and Company has a fifty-two week low of $677.09 and a fifty-two week high of $972.53. The business’s 50 day moving average is $777.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $801.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on LLY

CERo Therapeutics (CERO)

CERO traded up $13.54 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $20.41. The company had a trading volume of 46,378,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 232,886. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $12.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.67. CERo Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $6.71 and a 12-month high of $895.40.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CERO

Verve Therapeutics (VERV)

Verve Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical stage genetic medicines company, engages in developing gene editing medicines for patients to treat cardiovascular diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is VERVE-101, a single-course gene editing treatment that permanently turns off the PCSK9 gene in the liver; and VERVE-102, a product candidate that targets the PCSK9 gene for the treatment of HeFH.

Shares of VERV stock traded up $4.95 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $11.22. The stock had a trading volume of 70,268,905 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,258,812. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $999.74 million, a PE ratio of -4.56 and a beta of 1.67. Verve Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $2.86 and a 12 month high of $12.90.

Read Our Latest Research Report on VERV

Walmart (WMT)

Walmart Inc. engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

WMT traded up $0.21 on Tuesday, hitting $94.50. 6,705,423 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,888,251. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.82. Walmart has a 12 month low of $66.41 and a 12 month high of $105.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $754.12 billion, a PE ratio of 39.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.11.

Read Our Latest Research Report on WMT

Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

NYSE:TMO traded down $10.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $395.05. 1,183,115 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,335,219. The company has a market cap of $149.13 billion, a PE ratio of 23.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $416.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $491.11. Thermo Fisher Scientific has a one year low of $390.49 and a one year high of $627.88.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TMO

See Also