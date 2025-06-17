Virtus Alpha Simplex Managed Futures ETF (NYSEARCA:ASMF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Virtus Alpha Simplex Managed Futures ETF (NYSEARCA:ASMF – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,200 shares, a drop of 37.4% from the May 15th total of 9,900 shares. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 27,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Virtus Alpha Simplex Managed Futures ETF Price Performance

ASMF stock traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $22.21. 177 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,469. The firm has a market cap of $18.88 million and a P/E ratio of 15.22. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.23. Virtus Alpha Simplex Managed Futures ETF has a 1-year low of $21.82 and a 1-year high of $26.32.

Institutional Trading of Virtus Alpha Simplex Managed Futures ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASMF. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Virtus Alpha Simplex Managed Futures ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $233,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Virtus Alpha Simplex Managed Futures ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $305,000. Finally, R. W. Roge & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Virtus Alpha Simplex Managed Futures ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,461,000.

Virtus Alpha Simplex Managed Futures ETF Company Profile

The Virtus Alphasimplex Managed Futures ETF (ASMF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in global macro alternatives. The fund is an actively managed alternative fund that uses trend-following models and risk management approaches to capture opportunities in futures contracts of various asset classes.

