Kercheville Advisors LLC Boosts Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Kercheville Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 5.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,648 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 435 shares during the quarter. Eli Lilly and Company accounts for about 2.9% of Kercheville Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Kercheville Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $7,142,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital & Planning LLC grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital & Planning LLC now owns 481 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Garner Asset Management Corp grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 532 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 9,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,409,000 after acquiring an additional 1,730 shares during the period. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company in the 4th quarter valued at $49,534,000. Finally, Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,136,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. 82.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eli Lilly and Company Trading Down 1.4%

Shares of LLY opened at $807.62 on Tuesday. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52-week low of $677.09 and a 52-week high of $972.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $777.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $801.77. The stock has a market cap of $765.41 billion, a PE ratio of 68.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.40.

Eli Lilly and Company Dividend Announcement

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $3.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.64 by ($1.30). Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 85.24% and a net margin of 23.51%. The company had revenue of $12.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 45.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 23.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 16th were issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 16th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.82%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on LLY. Hsbc Global Res cut shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “strong-buy” rating to a “moderate sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Erste Group Bank cut shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and Company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,011.37.

About Eli Lilly and Company

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

