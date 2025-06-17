Top Artificial Intelligence Stocks To Watch Now – June 17th

Salesforce, Super Micro Computer, Arista Networks, QUALCOMM, BigBear.ai, Tempus AI, and Accenture are the seven Artificial Intelligence stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Artificial intelligence stocks are shares of publicly traded companies that develop, produce or heavily integrate AI technologies—such as machine learning algorithms, neural networks, robotics and advanced data analytics—into their products or services. Investors buy these stocks to gain exposure to the growth potential and competitive advantages offered by AI-driven innovation in sectors ranging from cloud computing and semiconductors to healthcare and autonomous vehicles. Performance of AI stocks often reflects both technological breakthroughs and broader market enthusiasm for artificial intelligence applications. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Artificial Intelligence stocks within the last several days.

Salesforce (CRM)

Salesforce, Inc. provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

CRM traded up $0.85 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $264.73. 4,690,234 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,532,800. Salesforce has a one year low of $227.77 and a one year high of $369.00. The firm has a market cap of $253.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $268.49 and its 200 day moving average is $299.25.

Super Micro Computer (SMCI)

Super Micro Computer, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

Shares of SMCI stock traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $43.54. 11,151,549 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 60,839,539. The company has a market cap of $25.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.86 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $37.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.31. Super Micro Computer has a 12 month low of $17.25 and a 12 month high of $101.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 3.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Arista Networks (ANET)

Arista Networks, Inc. engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

Shares of NYSE ANET traded down $3.19 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $91.91. 4,492,947 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,021,468. Arista Networks has a one year low of $59.43 and a one year high of $133.58. The company’s 50 day moving average is $86.33 and its 200 day moving average is $96.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.43 billion, a PE ratio of 41.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.37.

QUALCOMM (QCOM)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

Shares of NASDAQ QCOM traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $156.45. 2,391,389 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,467,146. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $146.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $155.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market cap of $171.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.71, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.26. QUALCOMM has a twelve month low of $120.80 and a twelve month high of $230.63.

BigBear.ai (BBAI)

BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. provides artificial intelligence-powered decision intelligence solutions. It offers national security, supply chain management, and digital identity and biometrics solutions. The company also provides data ingestion, data enrichment, data processing, artificial intelligence, machine learning, predictive analytics, and predictive visualization solutions and services.

Shares of BBAI traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.39. The company had a trading volume of 70,732,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,718,532. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.82 and a beta of 3.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.06. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.99. BigBear.ai has a 1 year low of $1.17 and a 1 year high of $10.36.

Tempus AI (TEM)

Tempus AI Inc. is a technology company advancing precision medicine through the practical application of artificial intelligence principally in healthcare. The company provides AI-enabled precision medicine solutions to physicians to deliver personalized patient care and in parallel facilitates discovery, development and delivery of optimal therapeutics.

Shares of TEM traded down $1.46 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $70.54. 4,325,070 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,459,354. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.21 billion and a PE ratio of -9.04. The company has a quick ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.17. Tempus AI has a fifty-two week low of $22.89 and a fifty-two week high of $91.45.

Accenture (ACN)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

Shares of ACN traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $314.83. The stock had a trading volume of 804,869 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,949,578. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $306.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $335.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market cap of $197.19 billion, a PE ratio of 26.41, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.33. Accenture has a fifty-two week low of $275.01 and a fifty-two week high of $398.35.

