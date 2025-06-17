United States Oil Fund Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSEARCA:USO)

United States Oil Fund LP (NYSEARCA:USO – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Traders purchased 117,720 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 157% compared to the average daily volume of 45,854 call options.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of USO. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of United States Oil Fund by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 11,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $924,000 after buying an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of United States Oil Fund by 4,531.3% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 1,450 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its stake in shares of United States Oil Fund by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 71,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,551,000 after buying an additional 13,340 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of United States Oil Fund by 6,875.0% in the 1st quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 1,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cheviot Value Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of United States Oil Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $111,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA USO traded up $3.73 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $82.32. 21,447,151 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,852,476. United States Oil Fund has a one year low of $60.67 and a one year high of $84.58. The company’s 50 day moving average is $68.40 and its 200 day moving average is $72.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.22 and a beta of 0.43.

United States Oil Fund, LP (USO) is a commodity pool that issues limited partnership interests (shares) traded on the NYSE Arca, Inc (the NYSE Arca). The investment objective of USO is for the daily changes in percentage terms of its shares’ per share net asset value (NAV) to reflect the daily changes in percentage terms of the spot price of light, sweet crude oil delivered to Cushing, Oklahoma, as measured by the daily changes in the price of the futures contract for light, sweet crude oil traded on the New York Mercantile Exchange, that is the near month contract to expire, except when the near month contract is within over two weeks of expiration, in which case it will be measured by the futures contract that is the next month contract to expire, less USO’s expenses.

