Nubeva Technologies (CVE:NBVA) Trading Down 20.8% – Should You Sell?

Nubeva Technologies Ltd. (CVE:NBVA – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 20.8% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.09 and last traded at C$0.10. 113,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 69% from the average session volume of 66,834 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.12.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of C$6.66 million, a P/E ratio of -29.50 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 12.40, a current ratio of 7.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Nubeva Technologies Ltd. develops and licenses software-based decryption solutions and TLS (SSL) network decryption solutions. It engages in the provision of cloud-based security software and services, as well as professional services. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

