Global X Adaptive U.S. Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:AUSF) Short Interest Down 37.6% in May

Global X Adaptive U.S. Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:AUSF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 25,900 shares, a decline of 37.6% from the May 15th total of 41,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 70,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Global X Adaptive U.S. Factor ETF Price Performance

Global X Adaptive U.S. Factor ETF stock traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $43.53. The company had a trading volume of 29,958 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,783. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $42.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.96. The firm has a market cap of $546.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.13 and a beta of 0.75. Global X Adaptive U.S. Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $38.55 and a 12-month high of $45.31.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Global X Adaptive U.S. Factor ETF

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Synergy Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Global X Adaptive U.S. Factor ETF by 121.9% in the 1st quarter. Synergy Investment Management LLC now owns 1,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 629 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global X Adaptive U.S. Factor ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $90,000. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global X Adaptive U.S. Factor ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $159,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Global X Adaptive U.S. Factor ETF by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 6,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV bought a new stake in shares of Global X Adaptive U.S. Factor ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $260,000.

Global X Adaptive U.S. Factor ETF Company Profile

The Global X Adaptive U.S. Factor ETF (AUSF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks with exposure to value, momentum, and\u002For low volatility factors. Factor exposure is determined by the recent performance of each factor.

