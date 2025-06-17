iShares MSCI Spain ETF (NYSEARCA:EWP) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Time to Buy?

Shares of iShares MSCI Spain ETF (NYSEARCA:EWP – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 1,098,836 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 192% from the previous session’s volume of 376,099 shares.The stock last traded at $42.46 and had previously closed at $43.55.

iShares MSCI Spain ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.83 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.76.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares MSCI Spain ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EWP. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Spain ETF by 29.8% in the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 3,750,001 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $142,725,000 after purchasing an additional 860,400 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Spain ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $10,458,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Spain ETF by 4,062.2% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 269,169 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,358,000 after purchasing an additional 262,702 shares in the last quarter. Trek Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Spain ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,934,000. Finally, Kiker Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Spain ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,057,000.

About iShares MSCI Spain ETF

iShares MSCI Spain Capped ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Spain Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Spanish market, as measured by the MSCI Spain Index (the Index).

