Short Interest in Healthcare Triangle, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCTI) Declines By 37.2%

Healthcare Triangle, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCTI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,830,000 shares, a decline of 37.2% from the May 15th total of 10,870,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 150,690,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Currently, 1.7% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Healthcare Triangle Trading Down 15.5%

HCTI traded down $0.00 on Tuesday, hitting $0.02. 282,284,091 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 80,326,331. Healthcare Triangle has a 52 week low of $0.01 and a 52 week high of $1.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 million, a PE ratio of -0.01 and a beta of -0.19. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.46.

Healthcare Triangle (NASDAQ:HCTI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 20th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter. Healthcare Triangle had a negative net margin of 60.08% and a negative return on equity of 773.20%. The company had revenue of $3.70 million during the quarter.

Healthcare Triangle Company Profile

Healthcare Triangle, Inc, a healthcare information technology company, focuses on developing solutions in the sectors of cloud services, data science, and professional and managed services for the electronic health record, and healthcare and life sciences industry. It provides a suite of software, solutions, platforms, and services that enables healthcare and pharma organizations to deliver personalized healthcare, precision medicine, advances in drug discovery, development and efficacy, collaborative research and development, respond to evidence, and accelerate their digital transformation.

