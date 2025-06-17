FIS Biblically Responsible Risk Managed ETF (NYSEARCA:PRAY) Short Interest Down 37.5% in May

FIS Biblically Responsible Risk Managed ETF (NYSEARCA:PRAY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a drop of 37.5% from the May 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Institutional Trading of FIS Biblically Responsible Risk Managed ETF

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in FIS Biblically Responsible Risk Managed ETF stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in FIS Biblically Responsible Risk Managed ETF (NYSEARCA:PRAY – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 19,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $558,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned about 0.85% of FIS Biblically Responsible Risk Managed ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

FIS Biblically Responsible Risk Managed ETF Stock Down 0.3%

Shares of FIS Biblically Responsible Risk Managed ETF stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $29.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 730 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,343. The company has a market cap of $69.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.26 and a beta of 0.88. FIS Biblically Responsible Risk Managed ETF has a 1-year low of $25.13 and a 1-year high of $31.04. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.03.

About FIS Biblically Responsible Risk Managed ETF

The FIS Biblically Responsible Risk Managed ETF (PRAY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that employs a risk-managed approach to invest in stocks from around the world that are perceived as biblically responsible investments. PRAY was launched on Feb 8, 2022 and is managed by Faith Investor Services.

