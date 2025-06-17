Bfsg LLC Purchases 42 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Bfsg LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,959 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Bfsg LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $2,444,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 358.3% during the 4th quarter. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 55 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Highline Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 53.3% during the 1st quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC now owns 69 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital A Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. Institutional investors own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LLY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $975.00 price target on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised Eli Lilly and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Thursday, May 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Eli Lilly and Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $892.00 to $888.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,100.00 to $1,050.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,011.37.

Eli Lilly and Company Price Performance

Shares of LLY opened at $807.62 on Tuesday. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1 year low of $677.09 and a 1 year high of $972.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $765.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.40. The business has a 50-day moving average of $777.10 and a 200-day moving average of $801.77.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $3.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.64 by ($1.30). Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 85.24% and a net margin of 23.51%. The company had revenue of $12.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.58 earnings per share. Eli Lilly and Company’s revenue was up 45.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 23.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Company Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 16th were paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 16th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.82%.

About Eli Lilly and Company

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

