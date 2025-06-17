Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Trading Down 3.5% Following Analyst Downgrade

Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) shares were down 3.5% during trading on Tuesday after Citigroup lowered their price target on the stock from $465.00 to $450.00. Citigroup currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Adobe traded as low as $387.73 and last traded at $387.80. Approximately 1,608,334 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 53% from the average daily volume of 3,389,753 shares. The stock had previously closed at $401.73.

ADBE has been the topic of a number of other reports. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Adobe from $600.00 to $500.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $475.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday. Summit Redstone set a $410.00 price target on Adobe in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Adobe from $530.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Adobe from $650.00 to $590.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 31st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $494.67.

Get Adobe alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Adobe

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Adobe

In related news, CFO Daniel Durn bought 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $390.58 per share, for a total transaction of $507,754.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 29,876 shares in the company, valued at $11,668,968.08. This represents a 4.55% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 0.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADBE. 1248 Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. First Long Island Investors LLC increased its holdings in Adobe by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. First Long Island Investors LLC now owns 48,834 shares of the software company’s stock worth $18,729,000 after purchasing an additional 1,347 shares during the last quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. raised its holdings in Adobe by 7.5% in the first quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. now owns 44,200 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $16,952,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Adobe by 8.6% in the first quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 578 shares of the software company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Modern Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 62.6% in the 1st quarter. Modern Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,518 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,651,000 after acquiring an additional 3,666 shares during the last quarter. 81.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Adobe Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $165.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a 50-day moving average of $388.00 and a 200-day moving average of $419.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

About Adobe

(Get Free Report)

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.