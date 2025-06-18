Zacks Research Issues Optimistic Estimate for AMN Earnings

AMN Healthcare Services Inc (NYSE:AMN – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research increased their Q3 2025 EPS estimates for shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a research report issued on Thursday, June 12th. Zacks Research analyst D. Dey now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.20 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.19. The consensus estimate for AMN Healthcare Services’ current full-year earnings is $1.33 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for AMN Healthcare Services’ Q4 2025 earnings at $0.18 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $1.00 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.24 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.07 EPS.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.26. AMN Healthcare Services had a negative net margin of 5.80% and a positive return on equity of 13.39%. The company had revenue of $689.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $670.08 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 16.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $30.00 to $25.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $40.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $38.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of AMN Healthcare Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AMN Healthcare Services currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.08.

Shares of AMN stock opened at $21.94 on Monday. AMN Healthcare Services has a 12-month low of $17.45 and a 12-month high of $70.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $839.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.07 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $20.58 and a 200-day moving average of $23.58.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 107.0% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 599 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 33.4% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 3,142.6% during the 1st quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,477 shares during the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 368.2% during the 4th quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 1,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 46.3% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 754 shares during the last quarter. 99.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to healthcare facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions. The Nurse and Allied Solutions segment offers travel nurse staffing, labor disruption staffing, local staffing, international nurse and allied permanent placement, and allied staffing solutions.

