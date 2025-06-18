What is Stifel Canada’s Estimate for Cargojet Q2 Earnings?

Cargojet Inc. (TSE:CJT – Free Report) – Stifel Canada issued their Q2 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Cargojet in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, June 11th. Stifel Canada analyst D. Young expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.78 for the quarter. Stifel Canada currently has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Cargojet’s current full-year earnings is $5.89 per share. Stifel Canada also issued estimates for Cargojet’s Q3 2025 earnings at $0.73 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.53 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $4.65 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $4.86 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on CJT. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Cargojet from C$165.00 to C$173.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Cargojet from C$120.00 to C$95.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Cargojet from C$165.00 to C$139.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus set a C$125.00 price objective on Cargojet and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 12th. Finally, Cormark decreased their price objective on Cargojet from C$140.00 to C$120.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$148.50.

Shares of TSE:CJT opened at C$94.65 on Monday. Cargojet has a 1 year low of C$69.60 and a 1 year high of C$144.97. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 664.26 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.69, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$88.30 and its 200-day moving average price is C$98.42.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 20th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 20th. Cargojet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 982.53%.

Cargojet Inc operates a domestic air cargo co-load network between sixteen major Canadian cities. The company provides dedicated aircraft to customers on an Aircraft, Crew, Maintenance and Insurance basis, operating between points in Canada, USA, Mexico and Europe. The company also operates scheduled international routes for multiple cargo customers between the USA and Bermuda, between Canada, UK and Germany; and between Canada and Mexico.

