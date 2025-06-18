Telsey Advisory Group Has Weak Estimate for ASO Q3 Earnings

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Telsey Advisory Group reduced their Q3 2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research note issued on Wednesday, June 11th. Telsey Advisory Group analyst C. Fernandez now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.98 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.04. Telsey Advisory Group has a “Outperform” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Academy Sports and Outdoors’ current full-year earnings is $5.59 per share. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Academy Sports and Outdoors’ Q4 2026 earnings at $1.79 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $0.78 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $6.14 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. UBS Group cut their price target on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $54.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 11th. Bank of America reduced their target price on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.31.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Stock Performance

Academy Sports and Outdoors stock opened at $44.90 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a PE ratio of 8.25, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Academy Sports and Outdoors has a 1 year low of $33.34 and a 1 year high of $64.62. The company’s 50-day moving average is $40.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.72.

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 10th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. Academy Sports and Outdoors had a return on equity of 19.62% and a net margin of 6.55%. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Academy Sports and Outdoors

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ASO. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP lifted its stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 101.5% in the first quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC boosted its stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 240.8% during the 4th quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 702 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the period. TD Private Client Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 45.6% during the 1st quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 1,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 1,307.1% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 915 shares during the period. Finally, LGT Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 1,041.7% during the 4th quarter. LGT Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 18th. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s payout ratio is 9.56%.

About Academy Sports and Outdoors

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational retailer in the United States. The company outdoor division comprises camping products, such as coolers and drinkware, and camping accessories and equipment,; fishing products, including marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, and baits and equipment; and hunting products, which includes firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, gun safes, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment.

