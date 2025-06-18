Anta Sports Products Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ANPDF) Short Interest Up 53.4% in May

Anta Sports Products Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ANPDF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,241,400 shares, an increase of 53.4% from the May 15th total of 4,068,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 29,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 213.0 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Anta Sports Products Price Performance

Shares of ANPDF opened at $11.73 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.80. Anta Sports Products has a 1 year low of $8.28 and a 1 year high of $13.97.

Anta Sports Products Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 13th were given a dividend of $1.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.88%.

About Anta Sports Products

ANTA Sports Products Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, design, manufacturing, and marketing of shoes, apparel, and accessories in the Mainland of China, Hong Kong, Macao, and internationally. The company's products portfolio includes running, cross-training, basketball, professional competition, training, physical education classes, outdoor sports, triathlon, golf, skiing, camping, hiking, urban outdoor, tennis, and other sports under the FILA, FILA KIDS, FILA FUSION, AMER, KOLON SPORT, ANTA, DESCENTE, and ANTA KIDS brands.

