Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Workday Q2 Earnings

Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research boosted their Q2 2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Workday in a report issued on Thursday, June 12th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the software maker will post earnings of $0.84 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.81. The consensus estimate for Workday’s current full-year earnings is $2.63 per share.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 22nd. The software maker reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 billion. Workday had a return on equity of 8.00% and a net margin of 5.60%. The business’s revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.74 earnings per share.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on WDAY. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on Workday from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Workday from $360.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Citigroup cut Workday from a “neutral” rating to a “mixed” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Workday from $300.00 to $314.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Daiwa America raised shares of Workday to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Workday currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $293.54.

Workday stock opened at $242.70 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $246.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $252.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Workday has a twelve month low of $199.81 and a twelve month high of $294.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 134.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.24.

In other news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 81,275 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.68, for a total transaction of $17,448,117.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 102,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,111,395.96. This trade represents a 44.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director George J. Still, Jr. sold 7,500 shares of Workday stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.41, for a total value of $1,863,075.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 67,500 shares in the company, valued at $16,767,675. The trade was a 10.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 165,666 shares of company stock worth $38,465,025. Insiders own 20.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in shares of Workday by 230.2% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,005 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after buying an additional 2,792 shares in the last quarter. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA bought a new position in Workday during the 4th quarter valued at $8,984,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Workday by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 85,217 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $22,688,000 after acquiring an additional 6,518 shares during the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in Workday by 35.6% during the 4th quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 7,068 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,824,000 after acquiring an additional 1,857 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Workday by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,860 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $480,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

