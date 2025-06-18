Zacks Research Has Optimistic Outlook of Palomar Q4 Earnings

Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research raised their Q4 2025 earnings estimates for Palomar in a research note issued on Wednesday, June 11th. Zacks Research analyst S. Sarkar now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.68 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.66. The consensus estimate for Palomar’s current full-year earnings is $5.99 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Palomar’s Q4 2026 earnings at $2.33 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on PLMR. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Palomar from $150.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Palomar from $145.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on shares of Palomar from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Palomar from $163.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Palomar from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $164.33.

Palomar Stock Performance

Shares of Palomar stock opened at $159.40 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a PE ratio of 31.82 and a beta of 0.50. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $157.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $130.95. Palomar has a 52-week low of $77.28 and a 52-week high of $175.85.

Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $174.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.97 million. Palomar had a return on equity of 20.56% and a net margin of 21.99%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.09 EPS.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO T Christopher Uchida sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.00, for a total transaction of $144,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 9,172 shares in the company, valued at $1,320,768. The trade was a 9.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mac Armstrong sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.72, for a total value of $648,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 402,388 shares in the company, valued at $52,197,771.36. The trade was a 1.23% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 22,202 shares of company stock valued at $3,265,129. 3.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Palomar

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in Palomar during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Palomar by 536.9% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Palomar by 185.3% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 311 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Palomar in the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in Palomar by 63.2% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. 90.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Palomar Company Profile

Palomar Holdings, Inc, a specialty insurance company, provides property and casualty insurance to residential and businesses in the United States. The company offers personal and commercial specialty property insurance products, including residential and commercial earthquake, fronting, commercial all risk, specialty homeowners, inland marine, Hawaii hurricane, and residential flood, as well as other products, such as assumed reinsurance.

Featured Articles

