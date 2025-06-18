Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Macerich Q1 Earnings

Macerich Company (The) (NYSE:MAC – Free Report) – Zacks Research lowered their Q1 2026 EPS estimates for Macerich in a research report issued on Thursday, June 12th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will earn $0.32 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.33. The consensus estimate for Macerich’s current full-year earnings is $1.55 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Macerich’s Q2 2026 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.45 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $1.51 EPS and Q1 2027 earnings at $0.34 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on MAC. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Macerich from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 9th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Macerich from $21.00 to $16.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Mizuho raised Macerich from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Macerich from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Macerich from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.78.

Macerich Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MAC opened at $15.81 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. Macerich has a 1 year low of $12.48 and a 1 year high of $22.27. The company has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a PE ratio of -36.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 2.17.

Macerich (NYSE:MAC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $249.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $221.61 million. Macerich had a negative net margin of 12.26% and a negative return on equity of 4.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share.

Macerich Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 3rd. Macerich’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -158.14%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Macerich

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Macerich in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Macerich during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in Macerich in the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Macerich by 34.9% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,329 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 862 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP lifted its position in Macerich by 2,691.6% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,322 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 3,203 shares during the last quarter. 87.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Macerich Company Profile

Macerich is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust (REIT). As a leading owner, operator and developer of high-quality retail real estate in densely populated and attractive U.S. markets, Macerich’s portfolio is concentrated in California, the Pacific Northwest, Phoenix/Scottsdale, and the Metro New York to Washington, DC corridor.

Featured Stories

