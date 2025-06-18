FY2025 EPS Forecast for Blackline Safety Lowered by Analyst

Blackline Safety Corp. (CVE:BLN – Free Report) – Raymond James Financial dropped their FY2025 earnings estimates for Blackline Safety in a report released on Thursday, June 12th. Raymond James Financial analyst F. Bastien now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.08) for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($0.06).

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Blackline Safety from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 13th.

Blackline Safety Stock Down 0.3%

CVE BLN opened at C$8.92 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$8.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$8.92. Blackline Safety has a 12-month low of C$4.60 and a 12-month high of C$9.09.

