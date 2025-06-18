HC Wainwright Increases Earnings Estimates for Digi Power X

Digi Power X Inc. (NASDAQ:DGXX – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at HC Wainwright boosted their Q2 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Digi Power X in a report released on Thursday, June 12th. HC Wainwright analyst K. Dede now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.35) for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.43). HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $2.50 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Digi Power X’s Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.41) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.46) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($1.60) EPS.

Digi Power X (NASDAQ:DGXX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.37. Digi Power X had a negative return on equity of 47.32% and a negative net margin of 40.00%. The company had revenue of $9.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.10 million.

Shares of NASDAQ:DGXX opened at $2.87 on Monday. Digi Power X has a 12 month low of $0.84 and a 12 month high of $3.77. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.45. The company has a market cap of $104.38 million, a P/E ratio of -5.52 and a beta of 5.33.

Digihost Technology Inc operates as a blockchain technology company that focuses on digital currency mining in the United States. It mines for cryptocurrency. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

