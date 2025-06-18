Zacks Research Predicts Reduced Earnings for W&T Offshore

W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research decreased their Q2 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of W&T Offshore in a report released on Wednesday, June 11th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the oil and gas company will post earnings of ($0.09) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.08). The consensus estimate for W&T Offshore’s current full-year earnings is ($0.45) per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for W&T Offshore’s Q2 2026 earnings at ($0.07) EPS.

Separately, Wall Street Zen raised W&T Offshore from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday.

W&T Offshore Price Performance

WTI opened at $2.23 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.55. The firm has a market cap of $328.52 million, a PE ratio of -3.09 and a beta of 0.65. W&T Offshore has a 1 year low of $1.09 and a 1 year high of $2.84.

W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $129.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.91 million. W&T Offshore had a negative return on equity of 775.16% and a negative net margin of 20.66%.

W&T Offshore Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 20th were given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 20th. W&T Offshore’s dividend payout ratio is presently -5.56%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On W&T Offshore

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Huber Capital Management LLC raised its position in W&T Offshore by 35.8% in the 1st quarter. Huber Capital Management LLC now owns 6,858,684 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $10,631,000 after buying an additional 1,808,234 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in W&T Offshore by 427.0% in the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,831,604 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,360,000 after buying an additional 3,104,484 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in W&T Offshore by 24.2% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,071,610 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,761,000 after buying an additional 598,614 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in W&T Offshore by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,189,364 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,635,000 after buying an additional 42,795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in W&T Offshore by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,284,183 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,990,000 after buying an additional 129,564 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.88% of the company’s stock.

About W&T Offshore

(Get Free Report)

W&T Offshore, Inc engages in the production, exploration, development, and acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It focuses its operations in the Gulf of Mexico. The company was founded by Tracy W. Krohn in 1983 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Recommended Stories

