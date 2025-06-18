Research Analysts Offer Predictions for MYE Q2 Earnings

Myers Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MYE – Free Report) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q2 2025 EPS estimates for Myers Industries in a note issued to investors on Thursday, June 12th. KeyCorp analyst S. Barger forecasts that the industrial products company will earn $0.32 per share for the quarter. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Myers Industries’ current full-year earnings is $0.95 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Myers Industries’ Q3 2025 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.23 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $1.02 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.56 EPS.

Separately, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Myers Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday.

Myers Industries Price Performance

Shares of MYE opened at $14.67 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $548.40 million, a PE ratio of 52.40 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.78. Myers Industries has a fifty-two week low of $9.06 and a fifty-two week high of $17.39. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.76.

Myers Industries (NYSE:MYE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $206.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $206.80 million. Myers Industries had a net margin of 1.26% and a return on equity of 14.02%.

Myers Industries announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, March 6th that permits the company to buyback $10.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the industrial products company to reacquire up to 2.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Myers Industries Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.135 per share. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 18th. Myers Industries’s payout ratio is 192.86%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Myers Industries

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MYE. Access Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Myers Industries by 75.0% during the fourth quarter. Access Investment Management LLC now owns 111,315 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,229,000 after buying an additional 47,710 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Myers Industries by 25.7% during the fourth quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 33,119 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 6,766 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP grew its holdings in shares of Myers Industries by 49.4% during the fourth quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 23,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 7,800 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Myers Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC grew its holdings in shares of Myers Industries by 307.5% during the fourth quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 44,109 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $487,000 after buying an additional 33,286 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.82% of the company’s stock.

About Myers Industries

Myers Industries, Inc engages in distribution of tire service supplies in Ohio. It operates through two segments, The Material Handling and Distribution. The Material Handling segment offers pallets, small parts bins, bulk shipping containers, and OEM parts, as well as storage and organization, and custom plastic products; and injection molded, rotationally molded or blow molded products, consumer fuel containers and tanks for water, fuel, and waste handling.

Featured Articles

